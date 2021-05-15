CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSP stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. CSP has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Victor Dellovo sold 36,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $369,892.80. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.