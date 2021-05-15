CryptoTask Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $310,173.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00097871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00544866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00235498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.54 or 0.01231812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.01201363 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,417,295 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

