Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Crown Crafts has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crown Crafts has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

CRWS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 15,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.