Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist upped their price target on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

CRTO opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Criteo has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last three months. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

