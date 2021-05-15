Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.71 ($4.03).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

CRST traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 427.80 ($5.59). 1,233,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.86. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 434.20 ($5.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 341.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

