Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to $7.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 92.79% from the company’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth $14,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,662,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 89.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,413,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,563 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

