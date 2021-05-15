Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. Accor has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

