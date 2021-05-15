Credit Suisse Group Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of SR opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Spire by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

