Credit Suisse Group Boosts ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target to $12.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADT. Citigroup lowered ADT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

In other ADT news, CEO James David Devries bought 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $434,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $9,493,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 16.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,090 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

