Creative Realities (CREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.17. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

