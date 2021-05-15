CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 30% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $446,060.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.05 or 0.00721876 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018215 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.70 or 0.01997166 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

