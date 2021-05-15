Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 91,700 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Cowen AND Company LLC lowered its holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,700 shares during the quarter. Trebia Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.55% of Trebia Acquisition worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

