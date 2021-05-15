Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $944,000 Investment in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOAC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 41.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SOAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

