Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.76% of Mallard Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,343,000.

Shares of MACU opened at $9.88 on Friday. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

