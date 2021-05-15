Cowen AND Company LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APYX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. Apyx Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

