Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.45 Million Stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,525 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $18.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

