Cowen AND Company LLC Acquires Shares of 200,000 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMTS. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,262,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TMTS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

