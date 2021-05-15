Covanta Holding Co. (CVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 2nd

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:CVA opened at $15.14 on Friday. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

