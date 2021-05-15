COVA Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, COVA has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $1.46 million and $197,395.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $533.22 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00114216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060988 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

