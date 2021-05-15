Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $410.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $740,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,252,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

