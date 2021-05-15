Corporate Office Properties Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE OFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 751,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

