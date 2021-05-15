Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.550-0.570 EPS.

Shares of OFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 751,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

