Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

OFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 751,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,008. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Insiders have sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.