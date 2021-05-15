Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.32.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.80. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

