CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on CORESTATE Capital and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

CORESTATE Capital stock opened at €11.38 ($13.39) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $292.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.29. CORESTATE Capital has a 1 year low of €10.43 ($12.27) and a 1 year high of €24.24 ($28.52).

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

