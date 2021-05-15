Contrasting Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.19 -$130.13 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 32.35 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -17.92

Pintec Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Volatility and Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pintec Technology and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 10 18 0 2.64

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $80.36, indicating a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Pinterest beats Pintec Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

