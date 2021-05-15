Contrasting Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) & The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outfront Media and The Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Macerich 7 4 1 0 1.50

Outfront Media currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. The Macerich has a consensus target price of $10.73, suggesting a potential downside of 23.45%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than The Macerich.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outfront Media and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.89 $140.10 million $2.33 9.92 The Macerich $927.46 million 2.71 $96.82 million $3.54 3.96

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of The Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -1.46% -1.94% -0.35% The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Outfront Media beats The Macerich on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

