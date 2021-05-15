Contrasting Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A

95.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flagstar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $52.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.72 $218.00 million $3.46 13.25 Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

