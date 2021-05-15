ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $24.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 145.15% from the company’s current price.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

