ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

