ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 50.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

NYSE COP opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

