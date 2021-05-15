Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Raised to $4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Shares of CFXTF opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.