COMSovereign (COMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ COMS opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. COMSovereign has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.