comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). comScore posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in comScore in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in comScore by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

