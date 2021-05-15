Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

