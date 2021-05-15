Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

