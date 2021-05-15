Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $6,076,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

