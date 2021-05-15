Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $16.18. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 21,215 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

