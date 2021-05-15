Comparing The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Navient 9.65% 25.22% 0.67%

The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Ziegler Companies and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 0 3 3 1 2.71

Navient has a consensus target price of $15.93, suggesting a potential downside of 8.14%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Ziegler Companies and Navient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navient $5.53 billion 0.56 $597.00 million $2.64 6.57

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Navient beats The Ziegler Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Ziegler Companies Company Profile

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions. It also owns, originates, and acquires private education loans; and offers healthcare services that include revenue cycle outsourcing, accounts receivable management, extended business office support, consulting engagement, and public health programs, as well as business processing services to state governments, agencies, court systems, municipalities, and parking and tolling authorities. In addition, the company provides customizable solutions for its clients that include hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and departments of public health; and corporate liquidity portfolio and debt repurchase services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

