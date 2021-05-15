Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$181 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.74 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 383,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.35, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.