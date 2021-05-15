Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 160,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

