Community Bank N.A. Sells 890 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

