Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,620 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novartis by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $13,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

