Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.86 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

