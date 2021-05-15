Community Bank N.A. Purchases 220 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in The Southern by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

SO stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

