Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

PNW stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

