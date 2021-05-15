Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $247.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.08. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

