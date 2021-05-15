Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $34.80 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after buying an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after buying an additional 937,067 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,590,000 after buying an additional 855,040 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

