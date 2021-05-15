Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 442,759 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.00% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

