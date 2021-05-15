Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $402.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $2,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 108.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.